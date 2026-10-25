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Santa Barbara, CA – The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) invites residents and visitors to experience a lively week of downtown events, including a head start on Halloween fun with the annual Downtown Halloween Trick-or-Treat, exciting activities like Fútbol on State Street, and the vibrant local arts and theater scene through ongoing ARTOBER events, live performances, and creative experiences. From family-friendly festivities to cultural celebrations and culinary experiences, there’s something for everyone in Downtown Santa Barbara! The full list of events can be found in our weekly e-newsletter here.

Featured Events:

Best Fest: A Celebration of Best of Santa Barbara ® 2026 at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum (Thursday, October 22, 5:30 PM)

® (Thursday, October 22, 5:30 PM) Let the Good Times Roll: A Celebration of Community and Disability Awareness from 720 State Street to 1130 State Street (Friday, October 23, 10:30 AM)

(Friday, October 23, 10:30 AM) METAL TEEPEE x FREQUENCY — T-Shirt Drop Launch Party at Frequency Wine (Friday, October 23, 4:00 PM)

(Friday, October 23, 4:00 PM) Off Register 2026: Santa Barbara Art Book & Print Fair at the Community Arts Workshop (Saturday, October 24, 10:00 AM)

(Saturday, October 24, 10:00 AM) Panini Italian Sandwich Pop-Up at Aperitivo (Saturday, October 24, 12:00 PM)

(Saturday, October 24, 12:00 PM) Thriller 2026 – Get Scary for Charity! at the Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Gardens (Saturday, October 24, 2:00 PM)

Downtown Halloween Trick-or-Treat at Various Locations Downtown (Saturday, October 24, 3:00 PM)

(Saturday, October 24, 3:00 PM) Fútbol on State Street on the 600 Block of State Street (Sunday, October 25, 10:00 AM)

(Sunday, October 25, 10:00 AM) Introduction to South Indian Cooking : Dosas, Coconut Chutney & Sambar at domecíl Studio (Sunday, October 25, 12:30 PM)

(Sunday, October 25, 12:30 PM) Día de los Muertos Calenda at 1130 State Street (Sunday, October 25, 3:30 PM)

(Sunday, October 25, 3:30 PM) Halloween Boo Burn at Sol Seek Yoga Studio (Monday, October 26, 6:00 PM)



Upcoming & Ongoing Initiatives:

ARTOBER: Celebrate the downtown arts scene all month long in October through a special collaborative campaign presented by DSBIA and VOICE Magazine, showcasing local galleries, performance venues, and cultural hubs.

Celebrate the downtown arts scene all month long in October through a special collaborative campaign presented by DSBIA and VOICE Magazine, showcasing local galleries, performance venues, and cultural hubs. Outdoor Spooky Movie Nights: Head to the rooftop of the South Side parking garage at Paseo Nuevo every Friday in October at 7:00 PM for free, open-air Halloween-season film screenings.

Head to the rooftop of the South Side parking garage at Paseo Nuevo every Friday in October at 7:00 PM for free, open-air Halloween-season film screenings. Downtown Kickin’ Country Line Dancing: Enjoy free weekly country line dancing lessons with Christy Grant in front of Best BBQ and Apna Indian Kitchen (716 State St.) every Wednesday in October at 6:00 PM, followed by open social dancing. Due to the rain, this week’s session has been canceled and rescheduled to Wednesday, November 4 .

Enjoy free weekly country line dancing lessons with Christy Grant in front of Best BBQ and Apna Indian Kitchen (716 State St.) every Wednesday in October at 6:00 PM, followed by open social dancing. Due to the rain, and to Wednesday, . Santa Barbara Vegan Chef Challenge (October 1-31): Sample creative plant-based dishes and vote on your favorites at participating restaurants throughout downtown and beyond.

(October 1-31): Sample creative plant-based dishes and vote on your favorites at participating restaurants throughout downtown and beyond. Help Light Up Downtown with Unite to Light: Local businesses are invited to become Community Partners for The Power of Possibility, happening Thursday, November 5, at 5:00 PM at San Marcos Courtyard. Display a provided solar lantern and window sign throughout October and November to help spread the light! Contact Anna at events@unitetolight.org to learn more or sign up.

View the complete What’s Happening e-newsletter here.

Sign-up for the What’s Happening e-newsletter here: http://www.downtownsb.org/subscribe Interested in highlighting your event on the “What’s Happening Downtown” e-newsletter? Email your downtown happening to Maria@downtownsb.org

The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) is a nonprofit dedicated to providing enhanced services to make downtown a vibrant place for visitors, investors, and residents. For more information on DSBIA’s events, programs, and a directory of businesses, visit http://www.DowntownSB.org.