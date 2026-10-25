Every day, veterans enter PTSD treatment, service members deploy, and patients begin lengthy hospitalizations. Yet many face an impossible choice: Get the help they need or keep their beloved pet.

For thousands of Americans, there is no safety net when a temporary crisis makes pet ownership temporarily impossible. Veterans delay treatment because they have no one to care for the dog that provides companionship and purpose. Patients decline hospitalization rather than surrender a cherished pet. Service members facing deployment often struggle to find safe, temporary care.

This largely overlooked issue sits at the intersection of veteran wellness, mental health, housing stability, healthcare, and animal welfare. When people are forced to choose between seeking help and keeping their pets, the consequences can include delayed treatment, worsening mental health, and unnecessary shelter surrender.

Since 2011, Operation Foster (formerly PACT for Animals) has helped more than 3,500 pets stay safe in temporary foster homes while their owners navigate deployment, hospitalization, or other crises (at no cost). The stories reveal a gap in America’s support systems that few people recognize until they face it themselves.

At a time when veteran suicide, mental health challenges, and shelter overcrowding remain urgent concerns, an important question deserves attention: How many lives could be changed — or even saved — if no veteran had to choose between getting help and keeping their pet?