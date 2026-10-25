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GOLETA, Calif. — October 20, 2026 — The Towbes Group is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Octobots, a year-round STEM program for high school students in Goleta and Santa Barbara County, by providing the team with a “practice field” at 5677 Calle Real, the former home of Coast Supply in the Calle Real Shopping Center. Octobots will use the 5,087 sq. ft. space free of charge through May 2027 while The Towbes Group markets the property for lease.

The partnership continues a longstanding Towbes Group tradition of opening vacant commercial spaces to local nonprofits, turning what would otherwise sit empty into a place where community organizations can grow and do good work. It reflects the company’s mission of “Creating Communities Where People Thrive” and its commitment to the idea of living life local.

“Live.Life.Local means investing in the community around us. Opening our doors to the Octobots is a simple way to put our resources to work to support the next generation of engineers and leaders, and we can’t wait to cheer them on this upcoming season,” said Peter Goodell, Director of Commercial Properties at The Towbes Group.

About Octobots

Octobots (a year-round STEM program) gives high school students from across Goleta and Santa Barbara County hands-on experience in mechanical design and CAD, fabrication and machining, electrical systems, and teamwork. Through competitions and mentorship, students build technical and leadership skills that prepare them for college, careers, and lives of curiosity and service. Since launching in 2023, the Octobots have built an impressive track record, most recently, a second-place finish at the 2026 SoCal State Championship, and they’re now gearing up for a new competition season beginning in January.

Community Invited to Open House & Retirement Party

Octobots will host an Open House & Retirement Party on Monday, November 9th, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 5677 Calle Real in Goleta. The party is a send-off for Octane, the team’s 2026 robot. Guests can watch Octane run one last time, meet the students and mentors, and get an up-close look at the team’s work. The event is free and open to the public.

Leasing Information

5677 Calle Real is available for lease. For leasing inquiries, contact Mike Hieshima of SRS Real Estate Partners at 805-770-1879 or mike.hieshima@srsre.com.