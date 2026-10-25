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SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — October 21, 2026 — Unite to Light, a Santa Barbara-based nonprofit dedicated to bringing light to people living without electricity, will celebrate its 15th anniversary and the distribution of 300,000 solar lights at The Power of Possibility, a free community event taking place Thursday, November 5, from 5 to 8 p.m. at San Marcos Courtyard in downtown Santa Barbara.

Held during Santa Barbara’s First Thursday Art Walk, The Power of Possibility will bring the community together for an evening of illuminated art installations by local artists, live music, and hands-on creative activities for all ages. The celebration will honor Unite to Light’s work expanding access to safe, reliable light and recognize the collective impact of bringing light to people around the world.

Founded at UC Santa Barbara in 2010, Unite to Light began with a simple but powerful idea: access to light can change lives. Over the years, the organization has partnered with communities and organizations around the world to distribute solar lights and chargers to people without reliable access to electricity. With 300,000 solar lights distributed across more than 80 countries, Unite to Light continues to demonstrate how a small source of light can open the door to new possibilities.

Access to light can make a meaningful difference in countless ways. It helps students study after dark, supports midwives caring for mothers and newborns in settings without reliable electricity, and provides essential illumination and power to families, healthcare workers, and first responders during emergencies and disasters. For people experiencing homelessness, a dependable light can also help them stay connected, access information, and navigate everyday challenges. Through its work in global health, education, disaster response, and homelessness, Unite to Light helps create opportunities, strengthen communities, and improve lives.

Megan Birney Rudert, President & CEO of Unite to Light on the reason for this event: “The Power of Possibility is a celebration of what we can accomplish when we come together to bring light to people who need it most. Each solar light represents an opportunity for someone to learn, receive essential healthcare, or feel safer and more connected. We’re grateful to everyone who has helped make this milestone possible and look forward to continuing this work with our community.”

As the sun sets over downtown Santa Barbara, San Marcos Courtyard will become a gathering place for light, art, and community. Visitors can explore illuminated installations created by local artists, enjoy live music, participate in hands-on creative activities, and learn about Unite to Light’s solar lights, chargers and lanterns. The first 100 attendees will receive a free Luke Light and have the chance to build a sun attachment. Guests can also contribute to a community art project sponsored by Explore Ecology. Throughout the evening, visitors can learn how access to light supports health, education, safety, and resilience around the world.

The courtyard will be free and open to everyone, with no ticket required to attend. For those who would like to make an additional contribution to Unite to Light’s mission, optional tickets are available for $45 through October 30 and $60 thereafter. Tickets include dinner, two drinks featuring selections from House of Beau and Draftsman Aleworks, and access to the VIP area. Every ticket helps fund solar lights for people living without electricity and supports the local artists bringing the event to life.

The Power of Possibility celebrates both Unite to Light’s global impact and the community that makes its work possible. By bringing together art, music, and a shared commitment to creating opportunity, the event invites Santa Barbara residents to experience how something as simple as a dependable source of light can make a lasting difference.

Event Details

What: The Power of Possibility

When: Thursday, November 5, 2026, 5–8 p.m.

Where: San Marcos Courtyard, 1129 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA

Admission: Free and open to all ages

Optional tickets: $45 through October 30; $60 thereafter. Includes dinner, two drinks for guests 21 and older, and access to the VIP area.

Tickets and information: https://unitetolight.org/ thepowerofpossibility/

For more information, please contact:

Name: Anna Mueller

Email: events@unitetolight.org

Phone: 805-617-0590

About Unite to Light

Unite to Light envisions a world where every person has access to clean, affordable light and energy. As a not-for-profit 501(c)3 they manufacture and distribute efficient, durable, low cost solar light and power to people living without electricity. Since 2011 they have delivered over 285,000 solar products to people in 80 countries. For more information on their work visit UnitetoLight.org