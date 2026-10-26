Future of Recreation in Santa Barbara County Deserves Our Attention

What do we want Santa Barbara County to look like in 25-50 years? Decisions will be made by the County Planning Commission about the Recreation Master Plan on November 4 and December 2, 2026. As members of WE Watch (Santa Ynez Valley), we support thoughtful planning for outdoor opportunities. However, one element demands immediate public scrutiny — the Recreation Benefit Program.

Do not assume this plan is just about city and county public parks and trails. The Recreation Benefit Program is designed to incentivize private commercial development. It offers lucrative perks, e.g., streamlined permitting, increased development, reduced fees on AG-1 and AG-II parcels.

Encouraged projects, in addition to Trails/Trail Easements, include Visitor-serving Country Inns (up to 120 rooms), Retail & Service Stores, RV Parks & Campgrounds (up to 160 sites), plus Outdoor Theaters/Amphitheaters (maximum 2,000 seats), and Trailside Cafes.

These present serious over-development threats, loss of rural character, damaged natural resources, strained aging infrastructure. We must ask hard questions NOW.

• Where will commercial development occur?

• How will it impact our roads and fragile water resources?

• Most importantly, how will residents be notified and given real opportunity to voice concerns before individual projects are approved?

Get Involved

(1) Read the Recreation Master Plan, especially Recreation Benefit Program (Pgs 139-151) available at https://content.civicplus.com/api/assets/ca-santabarbaracounty/065faf0e-79a1-4a75-8905-7d2b3443af64.

(2) Attend Planning Commission meetings in person or Zoom or send comments to dvillalo@countyofsb.org.

The future of our communities is too important to leave public participation to others.