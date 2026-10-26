This year, the midterm elections are not your typical midterm elections. Simply put, they will determine the very future existence of America. The choices reach far beyond each candidate. It is “socialism versus free-market capitalism, intrusive government versus limited government, and institutional destruction versus American renewal.” Sadly, the Democrats want to impose nationally policies already damaging Europe, Canada, and California.

Going forward, America, vote wisely. You will be choosing our country’s future and whether American exceptionalism survives.