Several years ago a neighbor and I contacted city Councilmember Eric Friedman on behalf of our homeowners association about the problem of cars speeding on Calle de los Amigos. Eric immediately set up a meeting with appropriate persons on the city staff. He participated in the meeting and continued to monitor progress on our situation.

Ultimately the city installed improved signage, two traffic islands, and newly painted pavement markings. The speeding problem has gotten better, although some people still drive too fast and probably always will. But we appreciated the way Eric Friedman responded quickly to our concern and worked seriously with us to find solutions.