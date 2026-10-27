I strongly support Devon Wardlow for Santa Barbara City Council, District 4.

Having served on both the Planning Commission and City Council, I know what effective local leadership requires. Over the past five years, I’ve watched Devon serve on the Planning Commission with preparation, sound judgment, and a strong commitment to our community.

Devon has worked to advance housing affordability while holding developers accountable. She understands the importance of preserving Santa Barbara’s character while addressing the challenges facing working families.

She has earned the endorsement of Santa Barbara City Firefighters and understands the importance of wildfire preparedness and emergency response. The Sierra Club has endorsed her commitment to protecting our environment and open spaces. Planned Parenthood Central Coast Action Fund has also endorsed her candidacy because her support for reproductive freedom is unwavering.

What impresses me most is Devon’s willingness to do the hard work of public service: studying complex issues, listening to different perspectives, and making thoughtful decisions for our community.

Santa Barbara needs experienced, principled leadership. Devon has demonstrated that she is ready to serve.

I enthusiastically urge District 4 residents to vote for Devon Wardlow for Santa Barbara City Council.



Gregg Hart is the California State Assemblymember for Santa Barbara.