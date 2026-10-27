On October 24, 12 enthusiastic teams each played tug of war with a 70-ton Alaska Airlines 737, and all quickly achieved victory — pulling the plane the required 20 feet. Grand Champion The Runway Models did so in an impressive 9.8 seconds. Most importantly, the teams and sponsors raised a net $32,000 for Alpha Resource Center. Moreover, Executive Director Josh Weitzman hopes that the uniqueness of the event can help make more visible Alpha’s work of empowering individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and assisting their families.

For this 5th annual event, teams comprised schools, businesses, government entities, nonprofits, and friends. Alpha fielded its own team with many program participants, who love the event and talk about it for months each year. Enthusiasm permeated the event, with teams and spectators alike enjoying the competition and the opportunity to help this highly valued nonprofit.

Also participating this year and every year were the Monroe Mustangs, comprised of Monroe Elementary School special ed and other students, staff, and parents. The City Haulers, made up of city staff members, were also back for their 5th time. The event drew many spectators, bringing the crowd to about 275.

After the competition, the colorfully painted, Disney-themed plane was open for tours, while The Shoe Biters and Alpha’s own band, Rockability, entertained others. An awards ceremony followed, with trophies for division winners: School: Hope School,13.1 seconds; Public Safety: S.B. Police Department/UCSB Police Department, 13.3 seconds; and Disability: Team Alpha, 13.1 seconds.

In an interview, Airport Director Chris Hastert lauded Alaska Airlines participation, noting that the airline really cares about the community and that taking an aircraft out of service for an entire day is a big financial commitment. Alaska Airlines Manager of Station Operations Adrienne Phillip explained that Alaska has done it each year since the start because of the company’s desire to be a part of and to help the community. Alaska also wants to show everyone that they can fly, regardless of abilities, thanks to services that Alaska provides. Philip also serves on Alpha’s board.

Hastert is happy to host the event at the airport, he shared, because of the amazing work that Alpha does and because the event gives people the opportunity to experience aviation, something that is difficult to do these days with all the security requirements. In the past, Alaska Airlines, S.B. Airport, and Alpha have collaborated on Disability Flight Experiences, which were mock travel experiences for those with developmental or intellectual disabilities. Participants got to experience everything from counter check-in to taxiing down the runway.

Alpha assists families with accessing services and connecting them to other families and educational opportunities. So far this year, it has supported more than 1,000 families. For individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities, Alpha has programming for exploring their talents, fostering a sense of belonging, and connecting them to meaningful work and other opportunities. Its Slingshot / Alpha Art Studio displays their work. Year-to-date, Alpha has served 146 participants.

Board President Felisa Strickland moved to Santa Barbara in 2007 with her daughter Lily, who has multiple disabilities, after her husband had recently passed. For her, Alpha “was the lifeline we needed to piece together the services and supports that are necessary to families like mine.” What stood out for her was the support she felt as a parent and the connection Lily received with her peers.

“Alpha became a place for me to meet other parents, take trainings, learn how to advocate, and most importantly provided me the community and support we needed as a family to feel less alone in this sometimes-lonely world of disability parenting,” Strickland related. “And Lily found a place to make friends and belong.” At the event, Strickland headed up the top fundraising team ($14,000) and Lily was the top fundraising individual ($5,600).

In 2007, Weitzman had a daughter born with Down syndrome and he and his wife subsequently adopted a son, also with Down syndrome. His experience of raising them and being on the board for many years before assuming his current role opened his eyes to the need for additional services for individuals as they grow older. Accordingly, during his six years at the helm, Alpha has enhanced its programs and started some new ones to support more adults and their families.

With the recent increase in autism diagnoses, Alpha is an especially valuable resource, providing free assistance to understand and navigate government programs.

State funding covers less than two-thirds of Alpha’s program expenses, with most of the remainder coming from its thrift stores in Santa Barbara and Goleta. Community members can support Alpha through monetary donations, in-kind donations to the thrift stores, and shopping at the thrift stores and at Slingshot/Alpha Art Studio. Businesses and nonprofits can support Alpha by taking on participants as employees or volunteers.

Alpha Director of Development Jeff Henson, Board President Felisa Strickland, Executive Director Josh Weitzman, and Board VP Nancy Castro | Gail Arnold

Rebels Team: Alpha staff, Alpha program participants, and friends | Gail Arnold

S.B. Airport Marketing Supervisor Lauren Gonzales, S.B. Airport Director of Operations Danny Flores, Alaska Airlines Manager of Station Operations and Alpha Boardmember Adrienne Phillip, and piloting the aircraft, Alaska Airlines Martin Mata | Gail Arnold

Alaska Airlines 70-ton 737 | Gail Arnold