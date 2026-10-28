Santa Barbara High Girls’ Volleyball Sweeps Hemet, Advances to CIF-SS Division 4 Semifinals

A dominant performance by middle blocker Lola Heckman boosted the Santa Barbara High girls’ volleyball team to a 25-19, 25-19, 25-23 sweep of visiting Hemet in the quarterfinals of the CIF-SS Division 4 playoffs.

Heckman finished with 19 kills and two blocks with an astounding .724 hitting percentage as Hemet had no answer for her length and athleticism at the net.

Lola Heckman finished with a match-high 19 kills. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

“When someone has a hot hand and their percentage is that high we just feed her as much as we can feed her,” said Santa Barbara coach Kristin Hempy of Heckman’s big night. “Luckily we were passing well enough that we could run the middle a lot, especially in the second set.”

After three straight home matches the Dons will now hit the road for the semifinals at Glendora.

Senior outside hitter Blake Saunders added 11 kills and 10 digs. Kira Elliott chipped in seven kills, three digs, and two aces. Setter Jules Horton did an excellent job distributing the ball with 42 assists, two aces, and eight digs.

Villa Park, 3 Dos Pueblos, 2

A resurgent season by the Dos Pueblos girls’ volleyball team came to the end on the road at Villa Park 23-25, 21-25, 25-12, 25-12, 16-14.

The Chargers won the first two sets, but the host Spartans pulled off a reverse sweep to survive and advance to the semifinals.

Dos Pueblos completed an undefeated run through the Pacific View League this season at 8-0 and finished 15-12 overall.