I’m supporting Devon Wardlow for Santa Barbara’s District 4 because she is the most qualified candidate: Raised by our town, she has built a career in community-informed public policy, and she’s given back to Santa Barbara through service such as her five years on the Planning Commission. Her track record and her character are represented in her endorsements: Firefighters, Sierra Club, Planned Parenthood, the local Democratic Party, and labor unions all recognize her exemplary community service and qualifications. Each District 4 candidate went through rigorous endorsement processes that evaluated their professional backgrounds thoroughly — and Devon was their choice time and time again. She’s earned the endorsement of our most respected organizations. I hope you’ll join me in voting for Devon for Fourth District Councilmember.

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