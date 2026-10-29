As a nurse at Cottage Hospital for 17 years, I feel compelled to respond to last week’s article about a nurses union. There can be more than one side to a story.

One example is the employee shuttle; it was not abruptly discontinued. Cottage extended the service for a time and offered alternative commuting options. The convenient shuttle service was an added benefit, not an obligation.

Another example is Cottage’s long-term sick leave policy. The changes were communicated to employees, yet the narrative circulating is that the leave was simply taken away. That is not accurate. The way the benefit can be used changed, and there is a meaningful difference between changing a policy and eliminating a benefit.

Everyone would welcome higher wages, but the suggestion that bringing in SEIU will automatically result in higher pay is overly simplistic. Any increases in compensation must be funded somehow. We have valuable benefits at Cottage, and we have dedicated employees across many departments, including those who are not licensed clinical staff. I would hate to see those employees or the benefits we enjoy become casualties of negotiations intended to secure higher wages for one group.

At Cottage, we have historically received annual merit and cost-of-living increases. We need to look beyond any attention-grabbing percentage and consider the full compensation package, timeline, associated costs, and changes to existing benefits.

I would encourage everyone to approach the decision thoughtfully and do their homework.