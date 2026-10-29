As a longtime city resident and community volunteer, I’d say District 4 voters are extremely fortunate to have Devon Wardlow on the ballot. As we struggle with budget deficits, climate stresses, the future of State Street, and the eternal need for affordable housing, it will take more than just being raised here — though she was — or an abundance of civic pride — which she also has — to be an effective councilmember.

Devon’s strong background in public policy at the national level and her track record from five years’ service on the Santa Barbara Planning Commission is what has earned her the endorsement of so many respected groups, including the Sierra Club, City Firefighters, the County Democratic Party, Planned Parenthood, labor unions, as well as individual leaders such as Assemblymember Gregg Hart, Councilmember Mike Jordan, and former State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson. The Independent says, “She radiates raw intelligence by the megawatt … And a pragmatic approach to problem solving will inform her votes, rather than any ideology.”

More than anyone in this district race, I’d trust her to find innovative ways to make Santa Barbara both prosperous and more affordable, while preserving what makes us want to live here.

I encourage voters in District 4 to support this remarkable candidate.