We believe one candidate clearly stands out as the best choice for our mayor – Eric Friedman. All three candidates present themselves well, but Eric has shown that he:

• Understands the dimensions of the challenges the city faces and has 25 years of relevant experience in developing effective policy solutions for similar challenges;

• Works with his colleagues on council to build consensus;

• Emphasizes realistic approaches to the city’s priorities including public safety, essential services, affordable housing, and growing our economy, with a focus on rebuilding our depleting reserves.

Eric strongly advocated for the creation of the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, sees it as the best vehicle for creating more affordable housing, and wholeheartedly supports efforts to fund it.

He voted against the recent Rent Stabilization Ordinance that passed by only one vote. We observed the lengthy and disturbing disagreements on the dais among the four councilmembers who voted for this costly ordinance — one of the most restrictive in California. Eric rightly stated that the ordinance creates another bureaucracy that we cannot afford to operate at this time.

Eric believes that growing our economy beyond tourism makes enormous sense, including his diversification efforts such as the blue economy.

Most importantly, Eric listens and collaborates; he actually cares about what you have to say. Eric Friedman will truly be a mayor for us all!