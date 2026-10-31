Experienced Backcourt Has UC Santa Barbara Men’s Basketball Poised to Contend for Big West Championship

The return of a dynamic backcourt has put the UC Santa Barbara men’s basketball team in position to contend for a Big West Championship.

The Gauchos are slated to finish third in the Big West Conference Preseason Coaches’ Poll. In addition, guards Miro Little and CJ Shaw were selected to the All-Big West Preseason Coaches’ Team.

“I think our team is built now where we have experienced depth, which is important,” said UC Santa Barbara coach Joe Pasternack. “Knock on wood, we can have a healthy year and not be worried about significant injuries.”

With Little in the starting lineup, the Gauchos went 5-9 last season and 13-5 when he started. In his absence, Shaw made the most of his opportunities as a freshman and is poised for a breakout sophomore season.

CJ Shaw is poised to breakout in his sophomore season. Photo Credit: Jeff Liang

“(Shaw’s) speed and quickness to get to the rim are uncanny. It reminds me a little of Ajay (Mitchell). Adding rebounding to his game was a big part of his summer, and I think he is going to be a good rebounder for us on both the defensive and offensive sides of the ball,” Pasternack said of Shaw.

In the frontcourt, Koat Keat Tong and Michael Simcoe are returning. The Gauchos will also be bolstered by the additions of transfers Eric Dibami, Antonio Chol and Declan Duru.

As a result of recent changes to NCAA eligibility rules, including the 5-for-5 rule, UCSB star guard Aidan Mahaney has been granted another year of eligibility.

Mahaney averaged 14.2 points and 2.6 assists per game last season while shooting 38 percent from beyond the arc. He figures to create a dynamic three-guard lineup alongside Shaw and Little.

“We are definitely going to play all types of different lineups, but those three will play together,” Pasternack said. “Being able to add Eric Dibami, Antonio Chol and Declan Duru, three really good players, is really exciting for me.”

This will be UCSB’s final year in the Big West Conference, as the Gauchos will join the West Coast Conference (WCC) next season.

The Gauchos will open their 2026-27 campaign on Monday, November 2, against San Francisco State. Other key home games include matchups against NCAA Tournament team Oakland on November 7 and Nevada on November 11.