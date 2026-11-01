Drag queen Angel D’mon, dressed as La Catrina, won the $750 grand prize Thursday during a costume contest at Anisq’Oyo’ Park. The was held during the Isla Vista Recreation and Park District’s sixth annual Halloween Pumpkin Patch, which ran October 28-29 from 7-11 p.m. The $750 prize was a feature, along with free pumpkins, games, a silent disco, a photo booth, and a 3D blacklight experience.

The Wednesday and Thursday events were created as safe places for the community to celebrate Halloween, said Parks District General Manager Kimberly Kiefer. Isla Vista resident Zehava Brooks explained the carnival-style event offered another option for people who might not enjoy the community’s traditional Halloween parties. In previous years, street parties had led to arrests and injuries, followed by a “social host/nuisance” ordinance that placed restrictions on large outdoor parties.

As the emcee called 21 contestants to the stage, they performed an opening catwalk while a panel scored them from one to three, said Kiefer. The finalists then showed their flair in a talent show.

After the performances, the emcee asked the contestants, “Why are parks so important for the community?” D’mon answered that La Catrina’s makeup and character reflected D’mon’s personality and cultural heritage. “It felt like I was paying homage to my ancestors,” D’mon said.

Justin Brooks, a second-year Santa Barbara City College student dressed as Michael Jackson, placed second. Brooks said he was happy to receive a $100 Woodstock’s Pizza gift card and had studied Jackson’s movements before entering his first costume contest.

Visitors also followed a scavenger hunt through the light displays. Kiefer gave the storyline: villain Louie D’Ville wanted to build data centers on parkland and charge people to use parks, while a rat character wanted to turn the park into a landfill. Completing the challenges earned participants a free pumpkin.

Kiefer said Fishbon, an event partner that supplied the costumed actors, brought the storyline to life. Jesse Adams, who performed as a crow, said the story encouraged visitors to consider their connection with nature and public parks.

Santa Barbara resident Richard O’Steen, attending for the first time, said the light displays stood out, which were provided by The Environment Makers. “It’s just a great time to socialize, have fun,” O’Steen said.

While answering the final question, D’mon referred to the pandemic and said parks allowed people to leave isolation, gather safely, and exchange stories.

“We are community,” D’mon said. “Parks bring community together for storytelling, to come together, to be with community, and share those stories from generation to generation.”