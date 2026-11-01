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Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA October 29, 2026. The Santa Barbara Eastside Society (SBES) invites Eastside neighbors, families, and community members from throughout Santa Barbara to its annual 2026 Milpas Street Trick or Treat on Saturday, October 31, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m.

This annual tradition brings families together along the Milpas Street corridor for a festive afternoon made possible by the generosity and participation of local business owners. By scheduling the celebration during afternoon hours, SBES aims to provide a safer opportunity for children and families to enjoy trick-or-treating while strengthening community connections.

New this year, weather permitting, the expanded celebration will feature live music, folklórico and flamenco performances, and informational booths from 16 nonprofit organizations sharing valuable resources and information about their services.

Trick-or-treating will take place along the Milpas Street corridor, while entertainment and nonprofit booths will be hosted at Milpas Rental, 6 North Milpas Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93103.

SBES extends its sincere gratitude to the owners of Milpas Rental for generously donating the use of their space and for their continued support of the community. The organization also thanks participating Milpas Street businesses, nonprofit partners, performers, and volunteers whose contributions make this celebration possible.

EVENT DETAILS

* WHAT: 2026 Milpas Street Trick or Treat

* WHEN: Saturday, October 31, 2026, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m.

* WHERE: Along the Milpas Street corridor in Santa Barbara

* Entertainment and nonprofit booths: Milpas Rental, 6 North Milpas Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93103

* Hosted by: Santa Barbara Eastside Society

* Expanded entertainment and nonprofit activities: Weather permitting Members of the local media are warmly invited to attend and cover this community celebration. SBES appreciates the media’s consideration and support in sharing opportunities for families to connect, celebrate, and learn about local resources.