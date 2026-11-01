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SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA — School leaders, mental health professionals, and first responders gathered Oct. 27, 2026 for the Santa Barbara County Education Office’s annual School Safety Symposium, focused on recognizing threats to student safety and coordinating early intervention.

The full-day event addressed human trafficking, gangs and school violence, fentanyl and other substance risks, and the effects of substance use on learning, behavior and mental health. Sessions emphasized warning signs, prevention, and coordinated support for students.

“When we collaborate across sectors, we not only strengthen our response systems, but also our collective capacity to support our students before, during, and after a crisis,” said Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido.

Presenters represented law enforcement, victim advocacy, behavioral health and psychology. UC Santa Barbara professor Shane Jimerson, of the Gevirtz Graduate School of Education, led a session connecting the day’s topics to threat assessment, crisis prevention, and early intervention in schools.

“I attend this event every year and find it incredibly valuable,” said Kristina Perkins, Chief Investigator, Bureau of Investigation, of the Santa Barbara County Office of the District Attorney. “I appreciate the relevant topics discussed and the opportunity to strengthen relationships with our school partners. These conversations and partnerships are essential as we work together to keep our students and communities safe.

The 2026 Symposium continued SBCEO’s ongoing efforts to strengthen school safety through countywide training and collaboration. Previous events have covered: comprehensive school safety planning; preventing and responding to campus violence; and family reunification following emergencies.

SBCEO’s Student and Community Services team coordinated the event, including Associate Superintendent Bridget Baublits and School Safety Liaison Dennis Thomas.