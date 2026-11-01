“We are about to relaunch War with Iran”

As important as the midterm elections are to our country, the plan chosen by the President to restart the war on Iran as early as Wednesday dwarfs the election’s impact.

Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations committee, was one of eight congressional leaders who were briefed on the President’s plan to attack Iran. Murphy said, “Their plan is insane. It will lead to a … escalation of the war ….. that will be devastating for our security interests … and lead to the likely destruction of our commitment to the rule of law.”

Former U.N. weapons inspector Scott Ritter said, “The plan targets Iran’s domestic energy production infrastructure … to collapse their economy … and also targets Iranian leadership.” Bibi Netanyahu said, “We need to finish the job.” That means regime change.

Ritter warned us that “We haven’t addressed Iranian ballistics missile systems … . and we know we don’t have the ability to defend against them.”

Ritter claims we could lose 23-25 percent of the world’s energy production capacity. He said the President’s plan “will destroy the world’s economy … and maybe inflict fatal harm on the American economy.

“The President is planning to restart this illegal war of aggression without any authority whatsoever from the U.S. Congress, the United Nations, or the international community.”

So, where is Congress as we are about to make a huge mistake that will harm every American and the world? Except for Senator Murphy, they are all silent. As in Rome, when the Republic had fallen and Rome was ruled by a dictator, senators still wear their togas to the senate, but exert no real power.

California’s senators could fight for us and reveal the President’s plans. They could invoke the War Powers Act. It’s up to us. Tell them to do that now!