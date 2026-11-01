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MORE MESA, Calif. — The More Mesa Preservation Coalition (MMPC) is pleased to announce the dedication of the Valerie Olson Coastal Access Trail sign on Tuesday October 27th, 2026. A brief dedication ceremony at the Mockingbird Lane entrance to More Mesa was attended by over 30 MMPC supporters. Attendees honored Valerie Olson, MMPC’s President Emeritus for her decades of tireless service protecting More Mesa from harmful development.

County Supervisor Laura Capps and the Environmental Defense Center’s Chief Counsel Linda Krop discussed the importance of protecting More Mesa to the community and Valerie’s key contributions to this effort. MMPC President Dan Gira reviewed key measures undertaken by Valerie in her almost 30 years of dedication to preserving More Mesa and the MMPC’s current Save More Mesa campaign to acquire and permanently protect 265 acres of More Mesa now for sale. MMPC is working with the Trust for Public Land and Santa Barbara’s Environmental Defense Center to pursue permanent conservation of More Mesa. The two organizations have helped protect other valued local landscapes, including Ellwood Mesa Open Space, the Douglas Family Preserve, and the first 200 acres of the San Marcos Foothills Reserve. Although major land acquisitions take time, the coalition remains cautiously optimistic.

For More Information:

More Mesa Preservation Coalition: https://moremesa.org