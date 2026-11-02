Family, Friends, and Fellow Americans,

I am at the hospital, but as I walk the halls during rehab, I will encourage other patients to vote by mail as well.

I have voted in every single election since I became eligible in 1960. This is the most important one by far!

Democrats, independents, and true Republicans of the Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, Eisenhower, and Reagan mode, please vote!

There can be no doubt at all now that Trump and his trumpets are nothing but clones of Russia’s Vlad Putin. Trump has gone overboard praising Putin now as a humanitarian, and now condemns Ukraine’s heroic leader Zelensky for defending his people from Putin’s brutal invasion. Meanwhile Trump has copied Putin’s playbook in trying to solve our differences with Iran.

I voted to join patriotic Americans of all political stripes to put the brakes on the wanta-be Putin clone we now have as our totally anti-Democracy president. There is no doubt at all in my mind, every President we have ever elected is now turning over in his grave to witness the totally anti-Constitution and anti-Bill of Rights BS this President and his loyalists are dumping on we “Americans and want-to-be Americans.” Trump does this all the while he returns over and over again to praise Putin and other like-minded dictatorial rulers who also rule by corrupting all rules of fair play!

Enough is enough. Proudly vote as Americans for what is right.

Paul D. Petrich Jr., USMCR 1962-1968, taught high school history in Santa Barbara from 1964-1999.