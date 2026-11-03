In the last few issues I’ve read articles about companies who are rightfully proud of their product, but who don’t give credit to the people who physically and creatively make said products. I’m not going to name any names because the people prominently featured in the articles are the owners and therefore employers of the individuals who make the things for them, and I wouldn’t want any of the talented and hardworking employees to get in any kind of trouble as a result of my complaint here. But I am frustrated to see that the journalists writing about these businesses are either not curious enough to investigate the operations they are covering, or not willing to ruffle the feathers of those who have the dollars and thus the positions of power.

If an article is purely promotional and the narrative is controlled by the subject versus the journalist, shouldn’t it look more obviously like an advertisement, rather than posing like an article? Conversely, if it is truly an article, shouldn’t there be more effort to gather and share more information than that of a singular, glossed-over perspective?