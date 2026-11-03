The high school football playoffs are here for Santa Barbara High and Dos Pueblos. Players and coaches provided updates on their upcoming postseason matchups at Monday’s SBART press luncheon.

Athletes of the Week

Elsie Tuttle of San Marcos cross country finished third individually with a time of 18:29 at the Santa Barbara County Championships. The Royals also captured first place as a team.

Elise Tuttle

Dos Pueblos came from behind to capture a 16-15 victory over rival San Marcos in the Battle for the Goodland, and sophomore Caeden Lee was at the center of the action. He finished with six catches for 66 yards, including a spectacular fourth-down catch that kept the Chargers’ go-ahead scoring drive alive. Lee also racked up 44 return yards.

Caeden Lee.

Special Olympics Athletes of the Quarter

Four local athletes — Arturo B. Montano, Manny Gorgita, LaMarcus Briggs, and Adam Ernst — have been recognized as Santa Barbara’s Special Olympics Athletes of the Quarter.

These athletes participate in a variety of Special Olympics sports, including basketball, floorball, soccer, swimming, tennis, bowling, and bocce ball.

All four athletes also competed together on the Special Olympics softball team, known as the Sundowners, which is scheduled to conclude its season Saturday. They have demonstrated impressive skills and sportsmanship in competition.

The Athlete of the Quarter recognition is sponsored by Carp Physio.

Dons and Chargers Move on to Playoffs

Santa Barbara High is coming off a Channel League championship and will open the CIF-SS Division 4 playoffs at home against Fullerton High.

The visiting Red Hawks went undefeated in the Kappa League and finished the regular season with an 8-2 overall record.

“We get to play an old-school double-wing offense from the ’90s, and it’s a tough one; they’re good,” said Santa Barbara coach Nate Mendoza. “They are 8-2, and we’re really excited.”

Mendoza brought Ethan Hause, Henry Crafton, and Griffin Arnold to the press luncheon. Hause has been selfless in filling multiple roles this season as a senior leader. Crafton, a junior, has recorded 104 tackles this season, including 17 against Thousand Oaks in the regular-season finale. Arnold has had a spectacular season at quarterback, throwing for nearly 2,800 yards and 25 touchdowns.

The Chargers will open the CIF-SS Division 10 playoffs on the road against Brentwood. Dos Pueblos finished 6-4 overall and earned an automatic playoff berth by finishing third in the Tri-County League.

Brentwood finished second in the Gold Coast League with a 7-3 overall record.

Coach AJ Pateras brought standout lineman and multi-sport athlete Marcus Carbajal, Wyatt Mitchell, who has thrived at linebacker and on the offensive line, and Lee, who earned Athlete of the Week honors.

Dos Pueblos Water Polo Advances in CIF Playoffs

The Dos Pueblos boys’ water polo team emerged victorious in its first-round shootout against Los Alamitos, earning a 19-13 victory.

Sophomore Channing Wigo poured in a match-high nine goals. Goalkeeper Koa Zertuche recorded seven saves and sparked the Chargers’ offense with two assists.

Dos Pueblos will travel to Yucaipa for a second-round matchup on Thursday.