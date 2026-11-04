I rarely visit downtown. One of the big reasons is the difficulty in navigating by automobile the one-way streets and parking close to my destination on State Street. Why has our City Council put residents, especially senior citizens, at a disadvantage? No more curbside drop-offs for seniors with disabilities! No more retirement home transportation bus cruises. No more trolleys. No more of many things for locals downtown! Tourism front and center again.

Our newly elected mayor should push for reopening State Street. Help our seniors shop again on State Street.