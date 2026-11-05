Santa Barbara Unified is making meaningful progress in student achievement while working to address persistent achievement gaps and financial challenges. As president of the Board of Education, I want to share an update on that work and our commitment to continued improvement.

Since 2022, the district’s reported California School Dashboard results have improved 20.1 points in English language arts and 28.9 points in mathematics, compared with statewide gains of 4.7 and 12.8 points, respectively. Estimated countywide results were essentially unchanged in English and improved 6.4 points in math. These dashboard points measure how far students’ scores are above or below the proficiency standard on average, rather than percentage increases.

English learner progress moved two levels this year. Santa Barbara Unified’s progress rate increased 5.3 percentage points to 49.9 percent, exceeding California’s rate of 47.4 percent and statewide improvement of one percentage point.

However, we won’t stop here. Our district will continue to address achievement gaps in our district. Sustained, measurable improvement deserves recognition, especially when it exceeds broader trends.

The financial picture also warrants context. In June, the district projected a $20.6 million deficit for 2025–26. Unaudited year-end results showed a deficit of about $5.4 million, an improvement of $15.2 million. Higher revenue and lower spending contributed, although some unspent restricted funds will carry forward.

Agreements negotiated with our employee bargaining partners have delivered combined general salary increases of more than 15 percent over the past few school years, along with significant improvements in medical and dental benefits. These agreements reflect employees’ advocacy and a shared commitment to attracting, retaining, and supporting the people who serve our students.

We knew that supporting our employees was worth the impact on our budget and believed that through collaboration and fiscal responsibility we would be able to recover. Our employees mattered more.

As Superintendent Dr. Hilda Maldonado prepares to retire, her contributions also deserve recognition. Beginning with the extraordinary challenges of reopening schools during the pandemic, she has strengthened districtwide literacy and mathematics instruction, expanded transitional kindergarten and student support services, and advanced innovative employee housing initiatives. Equally important, her leadership has helped establish more transparent financial reporting and stronger organizational systems intended to serve students and employees well beyond her tenure.

Recognizing progress does not diminish the concerns of those who feel unheard. Addressing challenges and building trust require meaningful engagement, thoughtful responses, and continued accountability from district leadership and the board.

Our students deserve stronger academic outcomes and supportive school environments, our employees deserve continued support, and our community deserves financial sustainability and accountable leadership.

Responsible public discussion must acknowledge both progress and problems. That progress belongs to our students, educators, staff, and families. They deserve an accurate account of what they have achieved.