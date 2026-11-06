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Santa Barbara, CA – November 4, 2026 – Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1649 and Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation are excited to invite the Santa Barbara community to this year’s Veterans Day Ceremony on Wednesday, November 11th, at 11:00 a.m. at the Santa Barbara Cemetery, 901 Channel Drive.



Attendees are encouraged to arrive early; the open-air ceremony begins at 11:00 a.m. with performances and presentations by Bernard “Barney” Melekian, the UCSB Color Guard , Gold Coast Pipe & Drum Band , David Gonzales, the Santa Barbara Choral Society , and The Prime Time Band . The ceremony will conclude with a spectacular flyover by the San Diego Salute flying formation team. They deliver a unique, patriotic, and memorable experience, combining the power and history of classic aircraft to honor our nation’s heroes.

This year’s ceremony will have a special focus on The Military Reserves are a vital component of the nation’s armed forces, consisting of trained service members who stand ready to reinforce active-duty troops during times of war, national emergency, or other military needs. In the United States, reservists typically train one weekend a month and approximately two weeks a year, although commitments vary. They can be deployed domestically or overseas.

The ceremony will take place near the main flagpole, with seating available for up to 600, with additional standing room and plenty of parking.

A national holiday, Veterans Day, celebrates the service of all U.S. military veterans. It was originally known as Armistice Day in the U.S. and coincides with other holidays including Armistice Day and Remembrance Day which are celebrated in other countries that mark the anniversary of the end of World War I. This event honors the dedication, service and bravery of local men and women who served in the six branches of the U.S. armed forces.

No bikes or e-bikes allowed. No specialized handicapped parking, please arrive early if special parking is necessary.