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Friendship Center, a nonprofit providing specialized adult day services for older adults living with dementia and their families, announced the appointment of Jeffrey Krutzsch as Board President and welcomed three new directors to its Board of Directors in July 2026.

Krutzsch joined the Board in 2020 and has served in several leadership roles, including Treasurer and committee chair. He brings more than 35 years of executive leadership experience in senior housing, healthcare and hospitality operations. A longtime advocate for older adults, Krutzsch also leads a family caregiver support group at Friendship Center and chairs the organization’s Strategic Research Committee.

“I am honored to serve as Board President and support Friendship Center’s mission of providing compassionate care, connection and community for older adults and their families,” said Krutzsch.

Joining the Board are Kimberly Kiefer, Noelle Buben and Shianne Motter, each bringing valuable professional expertise and personal connections to the organization’s mission.

Since February of 2020 Kiefer has been General Manager for the Isla Vista Recreation and Park District, where she oversees community programming, parks and staff. With more than 33 years of experience in recreation, conservation and community engagement, she also brings a deeply personal understanding of dementia after serving as her mother’s primary caregiver.

“Joining the Friendship Center Board is an opportunity for me to give back to the Santa Barbara community who are living with the complexities of dementia daily,” said Kiefer.

Buben serves as Director of Community Partnerships & Events at Visit Santa Barbara, where she leads strategic partnerships, membership engagement and community initiatives. With more than 20 years of experience in marketing, communications and event management, she brings extensive expertise in relationship building and community collaboration. Her personal experience with dementia through her father’s journey further deepens her connection to Friendship Center.

“I’m honored to serve on the Board and bring a unique perspective from the hospitality and tourism industry while giving back to an organization that provides such important support to individuals and families,” said Buben.

Motter is a marketing and luxury travel consultant with experience in strategic communications, brand storytelling and public relations. Her connection to Friendship Center began when she was in her early 20s and became the primary caregiver for her father, who was living with dementia. As a former family caregiver, she brings firsthand insight into the challenges families face and contributes her marketing expertise to help expand the organization’s reach and impact.

“Friendship Center lives true to its name. It’s a special place where loved ones with Alzheimer’s and dementia and their families can go to find compassion and community,” said Motter. “I believe Friendship Center’s adult day services extended my dad’s quality of life and laughter. The Center gave us both the relief and dignity we needed to carry on with our daily lives together.”

The leadership additions come during a milestone year for Friendship Center, celebrating 50 years of serving the Santa Barbara community. Anniversary highlights included the organization’s first inaugural Dementia Care Conference and a Family Reunion & Alumni Picnic honoring the generations of members, families, staff, volunteers and supporters who have shaped its legacy.

“Reaching 50 years is a testament to the lasting impact of Friendship Center and the community that makes our work possible,” said Friendship Center Executive Director Kathryn Westland. “We are grateful for the leadership, professional expertise and personal commitment our Board members bring as we continue advancing our mission and supporting families navigating dementia.”

Friendship Center Complete Board of Directors Includes the Following Officers and Directors:

Board Officers

President: Jeffrey Krutzsch

Vice President: Joe Wheatley

Secretary: Zandra Cholmondeley

Treasurer: Gretchen Hewlett

Member-at-Large: Gerrie Shapiro

Board Directors

Sue Adams

Vivian Armanious

Nathan Bero

Noelle Buben

Pat Forgey

Kimberly Kiefer

Kathy Marden

Shianne Motter

About Friendship Center

Founded in 1976, Friendship Center is a nonprofit adult day services organization dedicated to enriching the lives of older adults living with dementia and providing support, education, and respite for their families. Through engaging programs, compassionate care, and meaningful community connections, Friendship Center helps participants thrive while maintaining dignity, purpose, and joy.

For more information, visit fcsb.org.