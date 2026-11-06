The legendary Pegeen Soutar is back at the Isla Vista Recreation and Parks District (IVRPD), and we are absolutely stoked! We’re beyond thrilled that she’s keeping the momentum rolling and continuing her incredible service to our community.

Pegeen brings years of rockstar experience exactly when Isla Vista is leveling up, making big moves, and absolutely crushing its transformation goals. Having this seasoned veteran on board means Parks and Rec has the ultimate secret weapon to guide this massive wave of positive vibes and bright hope. Her return is a total game-changer for our community!

We are also hyped to welcome Alec GeoSimonian to the Board—your friendly neighborhood Associated Students Senator! While this campus leader has his sights set on eventually conquering law school, he’s currently floating the idea of taking a gap year. That potential detour means Alec just might stick around the board a little longer to keep fighting the good fight for IV.

We can’t wait to see the distinct energy, vision, and hype both Pegeen and Alec will bring to our little paradise by the sea!