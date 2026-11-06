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The Martin Luther King Jr. Committee of Santa Barbara (MLKSB) is pleased to announce that the deadline for our 2026-2027 Essay and Poetry Awards Program (EPAP) has been extended to November 5, 2026! This means there is still time for students to participate and submit their essays and poems.

Awards Program Application Link

As in previous years, this EPAP program provides an opportunity to recognize and celebrate Santa Barbara County students, ages 6 – 18, as they share personal and creative essays and poems that advance Dr. King’s vision of justice, equality, and unity.

Help Us Spread the Word – There’s Still Time!

Credit: Courtesy

Please take a moment to review and share the details of this Awards Program with your family, friends, colleagues, schools, organizations, churches, and any other contacts that may know Santa Barbara county students, ages 6 – 18, who would benefit from this opportunity.

With the extended deadline, we have an additional week to reach more students and encourage their participation. Your assistance in sharing can make a meaningful difference in ensuring that deserving students, throughout our community, have the chance to be recognized.

Thank you for your continued support, partnership, and commitment to creating opportunities for our local students. Together, we can help make this year’s Awards Program a success!