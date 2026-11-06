Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – More than 2,400 people are experiencing homelessness in Santa Barbara County. To help individuals and families stay warm this winter, the Santa Barbara County Public Defender’s Office is collecting new and like-new donations of:

· Sleeping bags

· Gloves, jackets, shoes, scarves, and backpacks

· Hygiene products and thermal underwear

· New socks and underwear (most needed items)

Donation Drop-Off Locations

Donations are accepted Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m., now through December 11th at:

· Santa Barbara Public Defender’s Office: 1100 Anacapa Street

· Santa Maria Public Defender’s Office: 312 East Cook Street, Building A

Donations can also be purchased through the event’s Amazon Wishlist.

Financial Contributions

Tax-deductible financial donations may be made through the Public Defender’s partnership with Adam’s Angels. Visit the Adam’s Angels donation portal and click “Donate,” select “Sleeping Bag Drive”from the drop-down menu to direct your gift to this effort. Funds will be used to purchase new sleeping bags and undergarments.

Distribution Events

To receive donated goods, individuals must attend one of the following events on Friday, December 11th, 12-3pm:

· Outside the Santa Barbara Courthouse at 1100 Anacapa Street

· At the Santa Maria Public Defender’s Office at 312 E. Cook Street, Building A

Events will continue while supplies last. Local outreach teams and community partners are notifying clients about the available donations.

For more information, contact the County Public Defender’s Office:

· Santa Barbara: (805) 568-3470

· Santa Maria: (805) 346-7500