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Santa Barbara, CA, Nov. 4, 2026 – Sutter Health will join the Alzheimer’s Association California Central Coast Chapter as the 2026 Walk to End Alzheimer’s presenting sponsor in Santa Barbara.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Santa Barbara will be held on Nov. 14, 2026, at Chase Palm Park Field. On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. During the ceremony, walkers will carry flowers of various colors, each color representing their personal connection to the disease.

“Sutter Health is proud to be a presenting sponsor of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Santa Barbara,” said Kurt Ransohoff, M.D., President, Sutter Health Greater Central Coast. “Our not-for-profit mission is focused on improving the overall health and well-being of those we serve, and we are proud to stand alongside our community in supporting a cause that touches so many lives.”

“We’re entering a hopeful new era in Alzheimer’s care, with innovative treatments and a growing understanding of the steps we can take to support brain health,” said Justin Abraham, M.D., Neurologist and Neuroscience Service Line Medical Director, Sutter Health Greater Central Coast. “By coming together at the Walk, we can raise awareness and remind families that they are not facing this disease alone.”

More than 7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease in the United States. Additionally, nearly 13 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In California, there are nearly 720,000 people living with the disease and more than 1.4 million caregivers.

To register and receive the latest updates for this year’s Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/walk .

Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer’s Association®