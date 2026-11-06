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Santa Barbara, CA – The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) invites residents and visitors to kick off November with a week full of art, live music, and new local experiences! Enjoy the monthly 1st Thursday Art Walk, catch the launch of Moonlight Sessions, a free live music series bringing Wednesday evenings to life on State Street, and celebrate the grand opening of State Street Trading Post. From community events and cultural experiences to seasonal specials and live performances, there’s plenty to explore in Downtown Santa Barbara.

The full list of events can be found in our weekly e-newsletterhere.

Featured Events:

1st Thursday Art Walk at Various Locations Downtown (Thursday, November 5, 5:00 PM)

(Thursday, November 5, 5:00 PM) El Niño in our Backyard: Local Consequences of a Global Climate Pattern at NCEAS (Thursday, November 5, 5:00 PM)

(Thursday, November 5, 5:00 PM) The Willard Suitcase Project at Art & Soul (November 5-8, 5:00 PM)

(November 5-8, 5:00 PM) “The Creative Revolution Tour” with Flora Bowley to Benefit the S.B Birth Center at the Carrillo Recreation Center (Saturday, November 7, 9:00 AM)

(Saturday, November 7, 9:00 AM) State Street Trading Post Grand Opening at 1105 State Street (Saturday, November 7, 3:00 PM)

(Saturday, November 7, 3:00 PM) Mindgarden and Mary Tattoo Present: Made In Paradise at the Community Arts Workshop (Saturday, November 7, 3:00 PM)

Folk Orchestra of Santa Barbara Celtic Concert at El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park (Sunday, November 8, 4:00 PM)

(Sunday, November 8, 4:00 PM) Wine & Cheese Tasting Experience at Frequency Wine (Tuesday, November 10, 6:00 PM)

(Tuesday, November 10, 6:00 PM) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra at The Granada Theatre (Wednesday, November 11, 7:30 PM)

(Wednesday, November 11, 7:30 PM) Fall Pumpkin Centerpieces Workshop with Tricia Middleton at SuperMoss (Wednesday, November 11, 5:00 PM)



Upcoming & Ongoing Initiatives:

Santa Barbara Half Marathon: Lace up or cheer from the sidelines on Sunday, November 8, at 7:00 AM for a scenic race through downtown, along State Street, and across the coastline.

Lace up or cheer from the sidelines on Sunday, November 8, at 7:00 AM for a scenic race through downtown, along State Street, and across the coastline. Moonlight Sessions: Enjoy a free four-week live music series on State Street every Wednesday in November from 5:00 to 8:00 PM, bringing the community together beneath the stars as the days grow shorter. Learn more

Enjoy a free four-week live music series on State Street every Wednesday in November from 5:00 to 8:00 PM, bringing the community together beneath the stars as the days grow shorter. Learn more “The Nightmare Before Christmas” Holiday Pop-Up: Step into an immersive seasonal cocktail pop-up at Shaker Mill, running November through January.

Step into an immersive seasonal cocktail pop-up at Shaker Mill, running November through January. New Winter Menu at The Good Lion: Warm up your evenings with the debut of a brand-new seasonal craft cocktail menu, launching Thursday, November 5, at 1212 State Street.

Warm up your evenings with the debut of a brand-new seasonal craft cocktail menu, launching Thursday, November 5, at 1212 State Street. Neska Afaria & Fall Menu at Dom’s Taverna: Head to the bar at 30 E. Victoria Street for their new $29 “Girl Dinner” special, featuring a signature Freezer Martini, three raw oysters, a steak bite pintxo skewer, and hot fries. Alongside the bar special, Dom’s has officially debuted its full fall menu, starring seasonal dishes like Brussels sprouts with delicata squash, smoked mussel cioppino, and merguez lamb kofta.

Head to the bar at 30 E. Victoria Street for their new $29 “Girl Dinner” special, featuring a signature Freezer Martini, three raw oysters, a steak bite pintxo skewer, and hot fries. Alongside the bar special, Dom’s has officially debuted its full fall menu, starring seasonal dishes like Brussels sprouts with delicata squash, smoked mussel cioppino, and merguez lamb kofta. Santa Barbara Surf Film Festival: Catch big waves and compelling coastal storytelling on the big screen at the Arlington Theatre on Thursday, November 12, at 6:00 PM.

View the complete What’s Happening e-newsletter here.

Sign-up for the What’s Happening e-newsletter here: http://www.downtownsb.org/subscribe

Interested in highlighting your event on the “What’s Happening Downtown” e-newsletter? Email your downtown happening to Maria@downtownsb.org.

The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) is a nonprofit dedicated to providing enhanced services to make downtown a vibrant place for visitors, investors, and residents. For more information on DSBIA’s events, programs, and a directory of businesses, visit http://www.DowntownSB.org.