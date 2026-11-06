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The Goleta Police Department announced today that it has received a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) to support its ongoing enforcement and education programs to help reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on our roads.

“Our very important partnership with the Office of Traffic Safety goes back several decades in making sure our roads remain safe for our community and it’s visitors” said Sergeant Noel Rivas. “Our goals coincided with that of OTS in reducing serious injuries and deaths by way of education and enforcement.”

The grant will provide additional programs and resources, including:

DUI checkpoints and patrols focused on stopping suspected impaired drivers.

High-visibility distracted driving enforcement operations targeting drivers in violation of California’s hands-free cell phone law.

Enforcement operations focused on the most dangerous driver behaviors that put the safety of people biking or walking at risk.

Enforcement operations focused on top driving violations that cause crashes: speeding, failure to yield, stop sign and/or red-light running, and improper turning or lane changes.

Collaborative enforcement efforts with neighboring agencies.

Officer training and/or recertification to detect and evaluate impairment levels in suspected impaired drivers: Standard Field Sobriety Test (SFST), Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement (ARIDE) and Drug Recognition Expert (DRE).

“Traffic safety begins with everyday decisions,” OTS Director Stephanie Dougherty said. “When we address the risky driving behaviors that put everyone on the road in danger, including speeding, distraction, and impairment, we can prevent crashes and save lives. By supporting enforcement efforts and educating communities, we’re helping to build a safety culture where looking out for others and safe travel behaviors are the norm.”

The grant program will run through September 2027.

The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office provides police services for the City of Goleta.