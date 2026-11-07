The UC Santa Barbara men’s water polo team dropped its final home game of the season to No. 4 ranked USC 13-6 on Saturday afternoon.

The eighth-ranked Gauchos struggled early against the Trojans but produced a much stronger defensive performance than in their first meeting of the season, when USC exploded for a 27-10 win.

Goalkeeper Wyatt Pieretti was central to the improved display, making 12 saves in his final appearance at home. Pieretti was one of two players recognised on Senior Day, alongside Thomas Colpo, a two-year Gaucho who has made an important contribution as a reserve.

USC took control in the opening quarter, scoring five goals while Santa Barbara managed just one, a penalty shot converted by Luigi Canepa.

The Gauchos responded well in the second period, matching USC with three goals. After the visitors scored twice, Canepa and Hayden Tully found the net in quick succession to cut the deficit to 7-3. Canepa added another before half-time to keep Santa Barbara in the contest.

The third quarter went back and forth. Although USC scored early, Canepa and Finn Genc responded with goals less than a minute apart. However, the Trojans finished the period strongly, scoring twice in the final minute, including a goal at the buzzer.

USC added another goal early in the fourth quarter, but neither side scored again. Pieretti produced several impressive saves during the closing stages, while the opposing goalkeeper also made important stops to keep the final score at 13-6.

Despite the defeat, Santa Barbara’s improved defensive performance offered encouragement ahead of its final regular-season fixture.

The Gauchos travel to Cal State Fullerton on Sunday for a noon start. A victory would earn them a share of the Big West regular-season championship and secure a first-round bye in the conference tournament.