Historically hot shooting boosted the UC Santa Barbara men’s basketball team to a 90-67 victory over visiting Oakland on Saturday afternoon at the Thunderdome.

The Gauchos matched a program record with 18 three-pointers in a dominant offensive performance. They also outrebounded Oakland 35-25 and flexed their overall depth throughout.

Eric Dibami chipped in nine points and seven assists. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

After trailing early in the first half, UCSB used a strong defensive stretch to take control in the first half, holding the Golden Grizzlies scoreless for more than five minutes. The Gauchos took an 18-17 lead on an RJ Smith three-pointer at the 10:40 mark of the first half and never looked back.

A basket inside by Viljami Vartiainen increased the UCSB lead to 38-27 lead going into halftime.

The Gauchos continued their offensive surge after the break, scoring 52 points in the second half while connecting on 12 of 19 three-point attempts. An 8-0 run midway through the half extended the lead to 58-41, and continued scoring from Vartiainen, Mahaney, Miro Little and Antonio Chol helped put the game out of reach..

UCSB will next host Nevada on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 6 p.m. at The Thunderdome.