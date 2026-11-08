Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

LOMPOC, CA, November 5, 2026 – Applications are still open for this year’s annual Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas season parade. This year’s theme is “A Hometown Christmas”. Applications can be submitted through Monday, November 16th.

This year’s parade will be held on Friday, December 4th at 6:00 p.m. Individuals, groups or businesses interested in participating in this year’s parade are required to complete an application and submit it to the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 West Walnut Avenue, no later than Monday, November 16th.

Parade participants will assemble at 4:30 p.m. for check-in at the Union Bank parking lot on the corner of Pine Avenue and “H” Street. The parade start time is scheduled for 6:00 p.m., with the parade proceeding south on “H” Street, turning west on Ocean Avenue, and south to “I” Street, and should last about one hour. After the parade, participants and spectators are invited to gather at Centennial Park, on the corner of Cypress and H Streets, for the announcement of parade winners, as well as the lighting of the community Christmas tree and a visit with Santa.

Applications are available online at City of Lompoc Recreation and in-person at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 West Walnut Avenue during regular business hours. For more information, please call 805-875-8100.

City of Lompoc

The City of Lompoc was founded as a town in 1874 and incorporated as a city on August 13, 1888. Prior to the City’s establishment, the building of La Purisima Mission in 1787 marked the earliest European settlement in the Lompoc Valley. Growth in the Lompoc Valley was sparked by the 1901 completion of the coastal railroad between San Francisco and Los Angeles, which included the extension of a spur into Lompoc. The Lompoc Valley is home to Vandenberg Space Force Base, the first missile base of the United States Air Force. Today, the City of Lompoc is a travel destination known for its downtown mural program, local wines and acclaimed cuisine, historic landmarks, parks and nearby beaches. For more information, visit: http://www.cityoflompoc.com/