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GOLETA, CA, November 5, 2026 – The City of Goleta invites the public to participate in an upcoming Design Review Board (DRB) meeting on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. in Goleta City Council Chambers (130 Cremona Drive). The DRB will review three design concepts for a proposed monument sign at the eastern roundabout of Hollister Avenue and Ward Drive as part of Project Connect.

Community members are encouraged to attend the meeting in person, participate via Zoom (link available in agenda), or watch live on Goleta TV Channel 19 or online at http://www.CityofGoleta.org/ GoletaMeetings.

The three design concepts draw inspiration from Goleta’s distinctive character, including its natural landscape, coastal environment, local ecology, and cultural heritage, including that of the Chumash people, who have longstanding ties to the region. Each concept offers a distinct architectural expression, with variations in form, materials, scale, and estimated construction cost.

The concepts were developed with input from City staff, City leadership, and the Chumash tribal monitor working with the City on Project Connect.

Feedback from the DRB will help guide further development of the concepts, and additional public input will be sought as the design progresses toward a preferred concept for City Council consideration. Final design and implementation will be subject to City Council review and approval, as well as funding availability. Read the staff report here: https://tinyurl.com/y5fy2e37.

Written comments regarding the design aspects of the proposed monument sign may be submitted by email to PERmeetings@cityofgoleta.gov. Comments should be submitted at least 24 hours prior to the November 10th meeting. Comments received after this deadline may not be reviewed by the Board prior to the meeting.