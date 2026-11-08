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Santa Barbara, CA – The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) is pleased to celebrate the newest chapter of Cuso’s with a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, November 14, at 2:00 PM at 609 State Street.

Cuso’s began three years ago with the opening of Cuso’s Bikes, just a few doors down from its new location. A year later, Cuso’s Creamery opened and quickly became a local favorite. Now, the two businesses have come together under one roof in a larger space, introducing a new signature sandwich menu alongside bikes, ice cream, and craft sodas. This marks an exciting new chapter for the family-owned business and its continued investment in Downtown Santa Barbara.

“Our family has always believed in Downtown Santa Barbara, and our newest expansion reflects that commitment,” said Dylan Mancuso, the owner. “Downtown Santa Barbara is a special place where people come to experience the best California has to offer, and we’re proud to play a part in that. With our newest location, we hope to continue growing alongside our downtown community that has supported us since day one.”

“The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association is excited to celebrate this next chapter for Cuso’s,” said Robin Elander, Executive Director of the DSBIA. “Cuso’s brings a creative collaborative energy to the district through their unique business offerings and this next evolution and expansion is a great example of their entrepreneurial spirit.”

To celebrate the grand opening, Cuso’s will be offering $1 single scoop ice creams until 4:00 PM and 50% off all sandwiches throughout the event. Night Lizard will also be joining the festivities with $5 beers and live music for guests to enjoy.

EVENT DETAILS:

What: Cuso’s Ribbon Cutting & Grand Opening

When: Saturday, November 14th, at 2:00 PM

Where: 609 State Street

For more information, visit cusoscreamery.com or follow @cusoscreamery on Instagram.

The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) is a nonprofit dedicated to providing enhanced services to make downtown a vibrant place for visitors, investors, and residents. For more information on DSBIA’s events, programs, and a directory of businesses, visit http://www.DowntownSB.org.