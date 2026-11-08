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GOLETA, CA, November 6, 2026 – Get ready for the Old Town Goleta Holiday Parade on Saturday, December 5 at 6:00 p.m. Presented by Fuel Depot, Santa Barbara Elks Lodge 613, Toyota of Santa Barbara, and the Greater Goleta Santa Barbara Lions Club, the parade is a cherished community tradition featuring floats, bands, and performances that light up Hollister Avenue from Orange to Kinman.

Join the festive magic! Whether you want to volunteer, march in the parade, or showcase your business or organization, help make this year’s celebration unforgettable. Sign up now as the parade participant deadline is November 21. Don’t miss your chance to spread holiday cheer, connect with neighbors, and create lasting memories in the heart of Goleta.



Additionally, sponsorship opportunities are still available for businesses looking to support this wonderful community event and gain visibility during the holiday season.



Longtime Old Town Goleta business owner Domingo Sifuentez has been named the 2026 Holiday Parade Grand Marshal. The honor is especially meaningful as the parade will pass right by his family-owned restaurant, Domingo’s Café, at 5782 Hollister Avenue.



Sifuentez’s roots in the restaurant business began with his parents in Texas. He brought that experience to Goleta in 1963 when he began working at Orchid Bowl on Calle Real, opening Domingo’s Café there in 1986 before the family business moved to its current Old Town location in 2000. For more than six decades, he has helped build community through his dedication to local organizations, including the Lions Club and Elks Club, his participation in community events, and his efforts providing free meals to firefighters during the Thomas Fire. Known for his hard work and generosity, Sifuentez has built a lasting legacy around family and service. As he puts it, “Customers are only customers for a short time; after that, they’re family.”



When asked what the honor means to him, his answer was simple: “I love Goleta.”

Make sure to cheer for our 2026 Grand Marshal as he makes his way down the parade route. His life and legacy reflect the heart of what makes up Goleta – family, hard work, and community spirit!

For more information and to be a part of the parade, visit: GoletaHolidayParade.org.