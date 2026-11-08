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Santa Barbara International Film Festival brings some of the world’s finest and upcoming filmmakers to present their films to our community each year. Their presence here is a huge part of what makes our festival so special. Our ability to bring these filmmakers to Santa Barbara depends on our hotel partners and our Filmmaker Hosts.

This hosting program will allow SBIFF to put our dollars toward presenting the top-quality festival you see firsthand, rather than diverting these funds to hotel accommodations. In addition, this personal connection will allow our filmmakers to feel truly at home during their stay in Santa Barbara.

We ask that Filmmaker Hosts provide a filmmaker with a private bedroom, bathroom, access to a kitchen, and an internet connection. The filmmakers will provide their own food and transportation. Filmmakers are in Santa Barbara for anywhere from one to several days.

ALSO, hosting a filmmaker is considered a tax-deductible donation!

To become a filmmaker host, please click below to fill out the questionnaire. For further information, please email sean@sbiff.org.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY