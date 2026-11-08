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SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (November 5, 2026) — The holiday season is filled with magic and connection, but between disrupted routines, bustling crowds, and constant noise, it can quickly become overwhelming. Midway through the festivities, holiday sensory overload can turn core memory moments into exhaustion for kids and parents alike.

This season, MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation, is expanding its commitment to sensory-inclusive play by offering a welcoming, low-stimulation environment where all children and their caregivers can explore, learn, and reset at their own pace.

Ahead of its Seaside Winterland festivities and the return of its headline holiday attraction, Sock Skating (November 21 – January 31), MOXI is highlighting its year-round accessibility features alongside a brand-new, sensory-friendly edition of its signature Noon Year’s Eve celebration on December 31.

“The holidays bring immense joy, but they can also trigger sensory overload,” said Robin Gose, Ed. D., President + CEO at MOXI. “Parent-to-parent, we know how tough it can be to navigate high-energy holiday events with kids who need a break or a quieter environment.

MOXI’s mission to ignite learning through playful, interactive experiences is inclusive of all abilities and ages. By introducing dedicated sensory-friendly events and year-round resources, we’re making sure every family feels supported and celebrated this holiday season.”

A Calmer Way to Ring in 2027: Sensory-Friendly Noon Year’s Eve

MOXI’s annual Noon Year’s Eve is a community favorite, but its high energy and crowds aren’t always ideal for sensory-sensitive families. Listening to feedback from guests and staff, MOXI is introducing an early-morning sensory-friendly session so every child can experience the thrill of the holiday:

● Sensory-Friendly Celebration: 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM (Designed with reduced capacity, dimmed lighting, and controlled sound levels for a lower-stimulation experience).

● Classic Celebration: 11:00 AM – 1:30 PM.

● Tickets On Sale: November 10 at 12:00 PM PST via moxi.org/nye2026

Note: Regular and member general museum admission for December 31 will be closed for purchase outside of the event tickets.

“It is clear that MOXI is committed to creating inclusive, accessible, and welcoming spaces for kids of all abilities and sensory needs to enjoy,” says Peyton Ledbetter, B.S., B.C.a.B.A., Clinical Supervisor at PeerBuddies®, which fosters essential social learning by pairing individuals with same-aged Peer Buddy volunteers in inclusive settings. “The intentional design of the Quiet Cave and their commitment to providing a credible sensory-friendly Noon Year’s Eve celebration opens the door for families from all backgrounds to benefit from their mission.”

Year-Round Sensory Support at MOXI

Beyond seasonal events, MOXI provides continuous resources designed to make every visit stress-free for families managing sensory processing needs, neurodiversity, or cognitive disabilities:

● Quiet Cave: Located on the 2nd floor, this dedicated calming space offers soft, dimmed lighting, noise-reducing walls and doors, a reading library, and tactile tools for a quick sensory reset mid-visit.

● Complimentary Sensory Backpacks: Available for checkout at the front desk, these kits include noise-reducing headphones, fidget tools, and resources for children and adults.

● Personal Care Assistant (PCA) Admission: To support guests requiring assistance, paid PCAs accompanying a guest with a disability receive free admission to general museum exhibits and camps.

● Trained Floor Staff: All MOXI floor staff receive specialized accessibility training to ensure a welcoming, inclusive environment for every visitor.

Parents looking for a mindful, low stress escape this holiday season can explore all accessibility services and plan their visit at moxi.org/visit/accessibility-sensory-friendly-visits.

About MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation

MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation® is dedicated to igniting learning through interactive experiences in science and creativity. Located in the heart of Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone at 125 State Street, the museum is LEED-certified Gold and serves curious minds of all ages through its hands-on exhibits and education programs. MOXI is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization generously supported by its daily guests, members, facility rentals, and donations from individuals, foundations, and corporate partners. For more information, visit moxi.org.