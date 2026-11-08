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SANTA BARBARA, CA — November 6, 2026 — Music & Meditation Santa Barbara continues its Fall Season on Friday, November 13, at 2:00 PM, at Weinman Hall, Music Academy of the West, welcoming internationally acclaimed violinist Lina Bahn, Chair of the Strings Department at the USC Thornton School of Music, alongside pianist and artistic director Antonio Artese.

Bahn will replace previously announced violinist Savannah Jo Lack, who is unable to perform due to a medical issue. Music & Meditation Santa Barbara extends its warmest wishes to Savannah for a speedy recovery and is delighted to welcome Lina Bahn for this special performance.

Described as “brilliant” and “lyrical” by The Washington Post, Lina Bahn is celebrated for her expressive artistry, technical virtuosity, and adventurous approach to repertoire. A former member of the award-winning Corigliano Quartet, she has performed at major international venues, including Carnegie Hall, the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, and the Library of Congress. An accomplished recording artist and dedicated champion of contemporary music, Bahn has collaborated extensively with living composers and commissioned numerous new works.

Her solo album Mean Fiddle Summer: Modern American Violin Works, released by Naxos, received critical acclaim for its remarkable range of colors and musical imagination. She currently serves as Chair of the Strings Department and Professor of Practice at the USC Thornton School of Music, where she has received several distinguished teaching awards.

For the November 13 concert, Bahn and Artese will present a thoughtfully curated program spanning more than three centuries of music, exploring contemplation, lyricism, and the expressive possibilities of the violin.

The program opens with Heinrich Ignaz Franz von Biber’s Passacaglia for solo violin, a deeply introspective Baroque masterpiece. The minimalist sound world of Philip Glass’s Metamorphosis II, transcribed for violin and piano, offers a contrasting meditation on repetition and transformation. The lyrical beauty of the Adagio molto espressivo from Beethoven’s Spring Sonata and the dreamlike simplicity of Erik Satie’s Gymnopédie invite listeners into moments of stillness and reflection.

The program also features Evan Chambers’s Last Night at Yaddo for solo violin, a contemporary work recorded by Bahn on her acclaimed Naxos album Mean Fiddle Summer.

As with every Music & Meditation Santa Barbara event, the one-hour experience begins with a guided meditation led by Jessica Kolbe, preparing the audience for a deeper and more attentive encounter with live music. The performance that follows invites listeners to experience sound, silence, and musical expression with heightened awareness.

Founded by pianist and composer Antonio Artese in collaboration with meditation guide Jessica Kolbe, Music & Meditation Santa Barbara brings together exceptional musicians and mindfulness practices in an intimate concert setting. Following the success of its inaugural season, the Fall 2026 series has continued to attract enthusiastic audiences, establishing a distinctive space for artistic discovery, reflection, and connection.

The season concludes on Friday, December 11, with violist Kate Vincent, joined by Artese at the piano.

Music & Meditation Santa Barbara operates under the fiscal sponsorship of the Santa Barbara Foundation, supporting its mission to make meaningful musical and contemplative experiences accessible to the community.

EVENT INFORMATION

Music & Meditation Santa Barbara: Lina Bahn, Violin

Friday, November 13, 2026 — 2:00 PM

Weinman Hall, Music Academy of the West

1070 Fairway Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93108

Artists: Lina Bahn, violin; Antonio Artese, piano

Guided Meditation: Jessica Kolbe

Duration: Approximately one hour

Tickets: From $30

Tickets and information:

http://www.musicandmeditationsb.com