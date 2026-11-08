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Santa Barbara City College’s (SBCC) School of Extended Learning, in partnership with the SBCC Foundation, invites the community to a free lecture and discussion exploring the frontiers of longevity. Featuring renowned longevity researcher Dr. Joel Rothman, “Rewiring the Human Aging Clock – The Science of Aging” will take place on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 1-3 p.m. at the Business and Communications (BC) Forum on SBCC’s West Cliff Campus.



“The SBCC School of Extended Learning invites community members of all ages and backgrounds to explore topics of interest and engage with ideas that shape their daily lives,” said Rachel Walsh, Director, School of Extended Learning “This speaker series is open to the public free of charge, reflecting our commitment to making lifelong learning accessible to the entire Santa Barbara community.”



Dr. Rothman, Director and Founder of the Center for Aging & Longevity Studies at UC Santa Barbara, Distinguished Professor of Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology, and the Wilcox Family Chair in Biotechnology, will guide attendees through groundbreaking advances in longevity science.



The presentation will examine how everyday behaviors, including diet, exercise, and cultural engagement, can alter healthy longevity. Dr. Rothman will also highlight innovations on the horizon, such as gene therapies, cellular reprogramming, AI-driven scientific discovery, and anti-aging vaccines. Beyond laboratory science, the discussion will address the ethical and personal questions raised by extended lifespans, including equitable health access, retirement, and family structure.



Audience discussion and Q&A will be integrated throughout the two-hour event. A complimentary reception will immediately follow the lecture.

WHAT: Rewiring the Human Aging Clock – The Science of Aging (Lecture and Q&A)

WHEN: Saturday, November 14, 2026 | 1-3 p.m. (Reception follows)

WHERE: Business and Communications (BC) Forum, SBCC West Campus, 721 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara, CA 93109

COST & PARKING: Free and open to the public

RSVP: Advance registration requested at https://evite.me/pf6bg94ZDh

ADDITIONAL INFO FOR MEMBERS OF THE MEDIA

Members of the media interested in scheduling interviews with speaker Dr. Joel Rothman or SBCC event organizers should contact Jordan Killebrew.