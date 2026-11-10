As fall transitions to winter, postseason play and winter sports previews highlighted Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Press Luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Cafe.

Athletes of the Week

Zella Cassidy of Dos Pueblos girls’ tennis has been dominant in the playoffs thus far. She went 3-0 in singles play in the Chargers’ 14-4 win over Garden Grove in round one of the CIF-SS Division 4 playoffs. In round 2 Cassidy went 3-0 in singles play in a 13-5 Dos Pueblos win over JW North.

Zella Cassidy Dos Pueblos girls tennis.

Fin Congdon shined on both sides of the ball for the Golden Tornado in a 45-7 rout of Fullerton to open the CIF-SS Division 6 playoffs. He finished with four catches for 66 yards and a touchdown receiving.On defense he added a 60-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Fin Congdon Santa Barbara High Football.

Phil Womble Award

Santa Barbara High junior Sydney Burgoyne received the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award. She is the fourth consecutive Santa Barbara High track and field athlete to earn the honor, which recognizes student-athletes who demonstrate sportsmanship, accountability, leadership, and respect for others.

Burgoyne has excelled both athletically and academically. She recently won the Pacific View League cross country championship, earned First Team All-League honors, and qualified for the CIF-SS playoffs. She also competed on Santa Barbara High’s Channel League runner-up 4×800-meter relay team. Beyond athletics, she maintains a 4.5 GPA, has completed 325 community service hours, serves as ASB Athletics Commissioner, interns at Summit Studios, and participates in several community and environmental organizations.

High school Football Playoffs

The luncheon also featured updates on the high school football playoffs. Santa Barbara High defeated Fullerton 45-7, while Dos Pueblos earned a 14-7 victory over Brentwood School. Both football teams advanced to the CIF-SS quarterfinals, with Santa Barbara scheduled to face Baldwin Park and Dos Pueblos hosting Granite Hills.

UCSB Men’s Soccer Reaches Big West Championship

Additionally, UCSB men’s soccer advanced to the Big West Championship after defeating UC Irvine in a penalty shootout following a scoreless semifinal. The Gauchos will host CSU Bakersfield at Harder Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m. in their third consecutive championship appearance at home.