On November 10, I spent five hours at Santa Barbara City Hall, approximately four of them waiting for the council’s discussion of State Street. I left with a troubling question: Is our City Council listening to the people it was elected to represent?

Approximately 8,700 signatures were submitted on a referendum petition challenging the council’s State Street ordinance. Verification is pending, but that number deserves attention. I personally gathered signatures from friends, colleagues, clients, and associates who live within Santa Barbara’s city limits. They signed voluntarily because they wanted their voices heard.

What I witnessed was a council seemingly preoccupied with maintaining the State Street closure while navigating financial costs and potential litigation.

Those are legitimate concerns. But how did we arrive at a point where the city’s choices have become so expensive, legally complicated, and resistant to compromise?

Mayor Randy Rowse observed that referendums arise when people feel dismissed or unheard. That observation deserves serious consideration.

I favor restoring vehicle access to most of State Street while creating a smaller pedestrian plaza. Others disagree. Surely a city like Santa Barbara should be capable of finding reasonable common ground.

Our elected officials are responsible to all of Santa Barbara, not simply those who share their vision.

Citizens exercising their right to petition their government should not be treated as adversaries or obstacles to overcome. The people are not an inconvenience to City Hall. They are the reason City Hall exists.