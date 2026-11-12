Sophomore guard CJ Shaw scored 20 points and the UC Santa Barbara men’s basketball team improved to 3-0 with a 76-63 victory over Nevada in a non-conference contest at the Thunderdome on Wednesday night.

The Gauchos built a 40-24 halftime lead and halted a second half surge by the visiting Wolfpack with a strong finishing kick.

UCSB took control early, overcoming a slow start from three-point range to establish a 16-9 advantage. The Gauchos held the Wolf Pack without a field goal for more than nine minutes during the first half, extending their lead to 25-11 on a layup by Marvin McGhee with 7:49 remaining in the first half.

McGhee also scored the final points o fUCSB’s first-half surge at the free-throw line, helping the Gauchos take a 40-24 lead into halftime.

Shaw opened the second half with a layup, but Nevada gradually cut into the deficit. The Wolf Pack scored on their first four field-goal attempts of the half and increased their defensive pressure, forcing turnovers and drawing fouls.

Nevada continued its comeback over the next several minutes, reducing the Gauchos’ lead to 10 points on a Vaughn Weems dunk with 7:49 remaining. The visitors eventually pulled within six at 60-54 with 4:43 left on a layup by Styles Phipps.

Santa Barbara responded with defensive stops and timely scoring to regain control. Blocks by Eric Dibami and Chol helped prevent Nevada from completing the comeback, while the Gauchos took advantage of opportunities at the free-throw line.

Miro Little was perfect at the free-throw line against Nevada. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

UCSB made 14 consecutive free throws to close out the game. Miro Little finished with 12 points, including a perfect 10-for-10 performance from the free-throw line. Santa Barbara converted 25 of 30 attempts overall.

Head coach Joe Pasternack praised his team’s first-half effort but expressed concern about its inability to maintain the same level of play throughout the game.

“I thought we had a terrific first half,” Pasternack said, noting that Nevada shot 28% from the field during the opening period. He said the team needed to improve its discipline and maintain its focus regardless of the score.

The Gauchos will host UC Merced on Sunday, November 15 beginning at 1 p.m.