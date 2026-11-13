Yesterday while walking on the sidewalk along Chapala Street I was nearly struck by an e-bike. I believe the gentleman riding it said something to me, but since I am hearing impaired I was unable to discern his words. It wasn’t until I saw him out of the corner of my right eye that I froze and tucked in my elbows. He apologized for frightening me as he whooshed by, which was nice, but what was he doing on the sidewalk in the first place!?! Off he sped onto the wrong side of the street not wearing a helmet.

This is not my first scary encounter with these motorized bicycles. Mind you, I am an environmentalist and appreciate the electric aspect of these modes of transportation. What I don’t appreciate is the lack of respect for traffic rules by many riders, the lack of a helmet, the fact that many riders are so young they do not possess a driver’s license, and the lack of enforcement of whatever traffic rules exist for e-bikes by any authority.

I am in the health business. Not wearing a helmet on a motorcycle, bicycle, or an e-bike is not healthy. In fact in an accident the resulting head injury can be catastrophic. Why do we allow people to ride e-bikes without a helmet?

I am a senior with osteoporosis. I walk to improve my fragile bones but fear the consequences of a strike to them by an e-bike. Why do we allow e-bikes on sidewalks, walking paths, and trails where they could potentially collide with a walker?

I am an old hippie doctor who has been questioning authority since I was twelve. My question to authority now is, what will it take to keep all of us safe and healthy in the world of e-bikes?

While we await a solution, people, please wear a helmet on any wheeled conveyance. Parents, please teach your children the rules of the road and make sure they wear a helmet … correctly, with straps secured. I know we can solve this problem.