The top-seeded Santa Barbara High girls’ volleyball team continues to roll in the CIF Division 3 State Tournament.

The Dons swept visiting Steele Canyon of the San Diego Section, 25-18, 26-24, 25-19, on Thursday night.

Santa Barbara relied on a strong defensive performance at the net and aggressive serving to limit Steele Canyon’s offensive opportunities and generate scoring runs throughout the match.

Middle blockers Lola Heckman and Jacqueline Durling combined for eight blocks, leading the team’s defensive effort. Heckman finished with five kills and six blocks, while Durling recorded four kills, two blocks and one ace.

Blake Saunders led Santa Barbara with 11 kills and added three digs. Eloise Becker, playing opposite, contributed five kills, while setter Jules Horton recorded 34 assists, two kills, two blocks and one ace.

Paylin Marcillac led the defensive backcourt with 13 digs.

With the victory, Santa Barbara advances to the CIF State Division 3 semifinals, where it will host Helix on Saturday at 6 p.m.