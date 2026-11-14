

I am bored by Americans screaming Democrats equal socialism and communism. Few want socialism and fewer want communism.

We are pro-business. We want what exists in Europe, Canada, and New Zealand – Social Democracy that is capitalism with a social safety net. No one goes bankrupt from illness or giving birth, taxes are levied on wealth not labor, everybody gets an education, children do not go hungry, corporations and private equity do not dictate public policy, one job is enough, no one is left on the streets. Simple human rights.

“Communism” name calling is ignorant and so 1950s.