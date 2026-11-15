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SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — All Saints by-the-Sea Episcopal Church invites neighbors, friends, and families to its Christmas Tree Lighting Festival on Sunday, December 6, 2026, from 4 to 6 p.m. at 83 Eucalyptus Lane in Santa Barbara.

Designed to evoke an old-fashioned holiday celebration, the festival will feature a petting zoo, face painting, crafts, and food trucks. The afternoon will culminate with a story from St. Nicholas and Christmas carols around the tree in the church courtyard.

“Our Christmas Tree Lighting Festival is something we look forward to every year,” said the Rev. Channing Smith, rector of All Saints-by-the-Sea. “It is a true community event that All Saints is happy to offer. We hope each year it continues to grow. All are welcome!”

Smith and his wife, Mary, started the festival to bring the congregation and the wider community together during the holiday season. With activities for families and opportunities to gather with neighbors, the celebration offers a chance to slow down and enjoy the spirit of Christmas.

“Our hope is that this becomes an annual tradition for all of the families who attend and that children will return each year and catch up with old friends,” Smith said. “Our hope is that All Saints becomes a place of connection during this busy time of year.”

The festival welcomes the entire community. Visitors need not be members of All Saints by-the-Sea to attend.

Event details

Christmas Tree Lighting Festival

Sunday, December 6, 2026, 4–6 p.m.

All Saints by-the-Sea Episcopal Church

83 Eucalyptus Lane, Santa Barbara, CA 93108

For more information, contact the church office at (805) 969-4771.